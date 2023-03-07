With Bhopal getting ready to host the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in two weeks, a number of major decisions were taken at the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) General Body meeting.

The Governing Body of the NRAI met physically after a pandemic-induced gap of three years under the chairmanship of Raninder Singh in the national capital on Monday.

Among other senior officials present at the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, were Kr Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, Kalikesh Narain Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI and Randeep Mann, Treasurer.

In the meeting, the Governing Body gave its approval for the formation of the Organizing Committee and Sub-Committees for the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, Bhopal.

The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal is scheduled to take place from March 20 to 27. This is the first time an ISSF World Cup stage is being held outside Delhi.

Approvals were also provided for MQS (Minimum Qualification scores) for participation of Deaf Shooters in Selection Trials for able-body shooters.

The dates for domestic competitions, which are deemed necessary to select teams for the Asian Cup (Paris Olympic quota competition) before December 11,2023, were also finalised in the meeting with the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions to start from November 5, 2023.

The Governing Body also decided the State Championships must be completed by July 15, 2023, Zonal Championships to be completed by August 2023, the All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championships must be completed by August 2023.

Moreover, recommendations made by the Prevention of Age Fraud Committee and Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work Place Committee were also accepted by the governing body.

