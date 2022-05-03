INDIASPORTS

NRAI to fund 14 non-Olympic event shooters for Jr Shooting World Cup in Germany

NewsWire
0
0

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of shooting in the country, will fund the entire trip of 14 non-Olympic event shooters for the upcoming ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

India is set to field a 51-member contingent in the premiere event of the international junior shooting calendar, which will take place in the German city from May 9-20, 2022.

K Sultan Singh, secretary-general, NRAI, said, “51 shooters were selected by the NRAI based on the top three rankings. Out of them, 37 for Olympic events are being sponsored by the Sports Authority of India and 14 for non-Olympic events will be sponsored by NRAI.

“We strongly believe that such quality exposure at a young age will only help them parallelly develop skills for Olympic events in the future as well. Several such examples have been witnessed in the past. Also, you never quite know which event will become an Olympic event going forward,” he added.

The Indian squad will also be accompanied by a 15-member support contingent of coaches, physios and trainers. Among key members of the squad are Olympians Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker.

20220503-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soldier commits suicide in J&K’s Ganderbal

    Kashmir: Army Goodwill Schools equip Generation-Next to face the world

    Haryana CM launches mobile-enabled citizen-centric services

    Priority for planned growth of Bengaluru: K’taka CM