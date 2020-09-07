Nripendra Mishra to visit Ayodhya today

Ayodhya, Sep 7 (IANS) Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Committee for the construction of the Ram temple, will arrive in Ayodhya on Monday evening to participate in several meetings related to the temple construction.

During his two-day visit, Mishra will be holding meetings with the Trust members and engineers from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) before returning to Delhi on September 10.

Earlier this month, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) had handed over the approved design of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple to be constructed in Ayodhya to the Trust.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had submitted the layout designs of the Ram temple and other documents related to it to the ADA for approval in August.

General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai told reporters about various measures taken to make the temple strong and ensure that it would last for thousands of years.

According to Rai, the shrine will be built in adherence to the country’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

–IANS

