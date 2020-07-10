NRTI announces admission for 10 courses, including 8 new

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) situated in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday announced admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in 10 course of which eight are new courses.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement that NRTI, a deemed to be University established under the Ministry, will be taking admission of students for the third year.

“The university will offer a total of 10 programmes, out of which eight have been newly added,” it said, adding that the last date to apply for BBA, B.Sc and post-graduate programmes is July 31.

It said that only online applications will be accepted by the NRTI. It further said that for the programmes, the entrance test will take place on August 23 at multiple centres across the country.

The admissions of B.Tech courses will be based on JEE Mains score, for which the last date of application is September 14, it said.

The university will offer undergraduate programmes of BBA in Transportation Management, B.Sc in Transportation Technology, B.Tech in Rail Infrastructure Engineering and B.Tech in Rail Systems and Communication Engineering.

The NRTI will also offer postgraduate programmes of MBA in Transportation Management, MBA in Supply Chain Management, M.Sc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics, M.Sc in Transport Technology and Policy, M.Sc in Transport Economics and MS in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (in collaboration with the University of Birmingham).

It further said that candidates can fill the application form, pay the application fee and register for the process by visiting the NRTI website. The fee for application is Rs 500 for general or economically weaker section or other backward class candidates, while the application fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

–IANS

aks/arm