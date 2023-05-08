INDIA

NSA Ajit Doval meets counterparts from US, UAE in Saudi Arabia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on May 7 met his counterparts from the US as well well as the UAE and also the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was held “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” according to a statement issued by the White House.

The statement further said that US NSA Jake Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the crown prince, Doval and the UAE’s NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deliberate on “bilateral and regional matters”.

“During the meeting, they (Saudi Arabia) discussed means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries (India, UAE and the US) in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region,” state-run Saudi Press Agency was quoted as saying.

