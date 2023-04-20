INDIA

NSA team meets Amritpal’s aides at Dibrugarh jail

A five-member National Security Agency (NSA) team has met nine associates of fugitive Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh at Dibrugarh Central jail, where they have been lodged since last month.

Also, family members of an inmate, Daljit Singh Khalsi, a cadre of Amritpal’s Waris Punjab De (WPD) outfit, have also come to Dibrugarh central jail.

However, they were not accompanied by the NSA team, according to police sources.

A source close to the Dibrugarh central jail authority said that Khalsi’s wife is also in the jail to meet him.

The NSA team was headed by retired justice Shabihul Hasnain, Suveer Sheokand, Divanshu Jain, Rakesh Agarwal, the IGP of Punjab, and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, the SP of Punjab Police.

As per jail sources, they went to the Dibrugarh Central Jail on Wednesday evening and were in the jail compound for a few hours.

Meanwhile, Assam police have not issued any statement, either on the visit of the NSA team or the family members of Khalsi.

