INDIA

NSCN (K-YA) cadre arrested in Arunachal

One hardcore NSCN (K-YA) cadre along with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) was arrested during an operation carried out by 19 Assam Rifles in Jairampur sub division in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official release, Assam Rifles earlier got inputs about the presence of NSCN-KYA cadres in Longchong village and accordingly the two were arrested.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Nayan Chakma.

Upon questioning, they revealed a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the NSCN-KYA group hidden in the Hathi camp of old Longchong village. Assam Rifles along with local police on searching the area recovered arms and ammunition from Hathi camp.

Later, a pistol was also recovered from Chakma’s house. He and the linkman have been kept at Nampong police station for further questioning.

