NSCN(IM) accuses Centre of backtracking on commitment

Guwahati, Oct 12 (IANS) The NSCN(IM) has accused the central government of trying to twist and backtrack on its commitments to nullify the ‘framework agreement’ reached after 22 years of intensive negotiations.

Stating this, the NSCN (IM) said in a statement, it was surprising to see that the central government was trying to hijack the talks’ outcome by using a section of people, who were neither mandated nor represented the Naga people and the Naga national issue.

The statement assumed significance as the NSCN(IM) leadership had on Thursday held talks with the government to negotiate the ongoing peace process signed in 1997.

The NSCN(IM), which signed the ceasefire agreement with the government, had several rounds of talks in as well as outside India over the last 22 years.

The BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had signed a ‘framework agreement’ with the NSCN(IM) leadership on 2015.

“The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and positive step where it recognized the sovereignty of Nagas stating, in keeping with the universal principle of democracy, sovereignty of Nagas lies with Naga people,” the statement issued by the outfit read.

“It also states inclusive durable peaceful ‘co-existence of the two entities’ based on the principle of shared-sovereignty. By inclusiveness, NSCN emphasises – inclusive of all Nagas in all areas and all aspects of agreed competencies, and it can’t be misconstrued or interpreted as Union of India,” they said.

–IANS

ah/pcj