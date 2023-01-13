BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NSE warns investors about two person associated with entity ‘Trade With Jazz’

NewsWire
0
0

NSE has cautioned investors on persons named ‘Swaraj Takale’, ‘Sameer Narvekar’ and ‘Neha Narvekar’ associated with entity named ‘Trade with Jazz (TWJ)’.

These are operating through mobile number ‘8882015566’ and ‘7507770749’ and Telegram channel ‘Trade with Jazz’ are collecting funds from public by providing securities market tips and investment plans assuring/guaranteeing returns on the investment made.

NSE said the investors are advised not to trade in the securities markets based on the tips/recommendations provided by unregistered investment advisers/ portfolio managers. The investors should not get attracted or lured by such trading tips and stock specific recommendations.

The investors are also cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any persons/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law, NSE said.

It may also be noted that the said persons/entity are not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors’ own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.

The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes none of the recourses will be available to investors.

These include benefits of investor protection under Exchange’s Jurisdiction, Exchange dispute resolution mechanism and Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange.

20230113-190601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Max Life launches new pension plan with guaranteed financial protection

    Punjab sets up special purpose vehicle for micro food processing units

    CRISIL downgrades Andhra Pradesh Capital Region’s Rs 2,000 cr bonds

    S.Korean telcos raise Galaxy Z Flip 4 subsidies ahead of iPhone...