The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties belonging to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik worth Rs 11.35 crore in an alleged money-laundering case related to the NSEL frauds, here on Friday.

Confirming the developments, Sarnaik said he would soon move the court to clarify his position in the matter and would fully cooperate with the ED as he had done in the past.

“This has been going on ever since I moved against (actress) Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami last year…” Sarnaik told mediapersons.

The ED has slapped attachment on two flats in Hiranandani Complex and a plot of land in Thane, totally valued at Rs 11.35 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the National Spot Exchange Ltd. fraud related case.

The NSEL has been under the scanner of the NSEL after the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing registered a complaint in September 2013, on the basis of which the ED launched its probe.

The case involves NSEL, its directors and top officials, 25 defaulters and others who are accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy to defraud some 15,000 investors.

They are charged with luring them to trade on the NSEL platform, creating forged documents, bogus warehouse receipts, fake accounts, and thereby committing a criminal breach of trust cheating the investors of Rs 5,600 crore.

