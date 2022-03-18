INDIA

NSG Head Constable commits suicide with service weapon

By NewsWire
A National Security Guard (NSG) Head Constable reportedly committed suicide after shooting himself in the head with his service weapon in the force’s Manesar campus, near Gurugram city, on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 p.m.

A native of Haryana’s Rohtak, Vikram, 35, was posted in the NSG’s housekeeping department. He was posted in the NSG since 2004, the police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar said: “The motive has not yet been ascertained, the deceased’s wife is in trauma since after the incident her statement is yet to be recorded. We did not find any suicide note.”

“The investigation is on into the matter. we are trying to ascertain the actual reason behind the incident the probe is underway in other angles as well. His family in Rohtak has been informed about the incident,” the investigation officer said.

