NSUI seeks action against ABVP President for harassing woman

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking action against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national president Subbiah Shanmugam for his involvement in a harassment case.

NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa along with NSUI members went to the offices of the two Union ministers on bicycles to mark their peaceful protest against the ABVP leader. The NSUI activists submitted the memorandum to the two Union ministers demanding action against Shanmugam.

NSUI requested the ministers to provide justice to the 52-year-old victim in Chennai. The ABVP leader has been charged with allegedly harassing the woman. The case was registered after the family of the woman alleged that the Chennai police did not file a First Information Report (FIR), triggering a controversy.

–IANS

