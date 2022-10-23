After a student was sexually assaulted by his hostel mates, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Narendrasinh Solanki in a letter to the governor of Gujarat has demanded that the Marwadi University – Rajkot Campus should be derecognised.

The student leader citing recent incident of a university student being subjected to sodomy by fellow hostel mates, has alleged that this was not an isolated case, this university campus has been in news for wrong reasons earlier too.

Solanki further stated that a few months ago a student had jumped to death from the hostel building as he was harassed by college faculties. A video clip of girl and boy students in intimate relation was also in circulation on social media. He said, “If strict action against the university management was not taken, such incidents would keep repeating and the society would keep losing precious youths.”

On October 20, a complaint was filed by a 19-year-old student with the Kuvadva police station, in which alleged that five students sodomised him several times in the last one month. Police arrested three students, two are still at large. Those arrested were produced before the court and were taken on one-day police remand.

The Rajkot police on Saturday collected some 15 pieces of evidence in connection with the complaint, that includes brush, sanitizer, honey, rope from the room of the accused, which were used while sodomising the victim. Even the victim’s hairs were found from the room that were cut by the accused. Police sources said it was also investigating whether any other students were victims’ of the accused.

20221023-131207