National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) on Tuesday.

Prabhanjan J. of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have topped the exam with 720/720 marks or 99.99 percentile.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Admission to MBBS as well as undergraduate medical programmes like BDS, AYUSH courses, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BVSc and AH is done through NEET.

Aspirants who appeared in the NEET exam can check their results on the official website, using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA had conducted the NEET exam on May 7, in which more than 20 lakh candidates appeared. Last year, around 18 lakh aspirants applied for the test.

This year, the NTA has revised its tie-breaking policy. The policy will include not only scores but the age factor as well.

The NEET exam was conducted in 13 different languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

