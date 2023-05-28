The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has flayed the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for increasing the number of liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu.

NTK founder and actor-turned-politician Seeman said: “The DMK and Stalin have not fulfilled the promise of total liquor prohibition in the state.”

Seeman said: “The Chief Minister, while in the opposition, had flayed the then AIADMK government of promoting liquor consumption and had promised that if the DMK-led government would come to power in the state, it would go for a total prohibition.”

However, after coming to power, Stalin had done a volte-face and had opened Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor outlets in every nook and corner of the state, Seeman said.

The NTK leader said under Stalin’s government, people are dying after consuming spurious liquor. Spurious liquor laced with cyanide led to the death of two people, he said.

“Alcohol contains ethanol but in Tamil Nadu, it was laced with cyanide and turned into a life taker,” he alleged.

The actor-turned-politician also slammed the state government for the 22 hooch-related deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and added that this was mainly due to the “failure” of the law enforcement agencies.

Seeman added that the state government was looking the other way while liquor-related deaths were taking place in the state in large numbers.

