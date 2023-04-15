Actor-turned-politician and founder leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist political outfit, Seeman has called on Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai to expose the corruption that took place during AIADMK regime.

Responding to media queries regarding the corruption allegations levelled by Annamalai against DMK ministers and Chief Minister, Seeman said: “I welcome the corruption list published on ministers. This is nothing new. How much property do they have and how did they get them, everyone in the country knows that. But the question remains as to what action has been taken so far.”

“Not everyone in the AIADMK will become saints as the BJP has an alliance with that party,” the NTK leader said, while calling on Annamalai to publish the list of “corrupt people from AIADMK”. He further said that actions should be taken against both these Dravidian parties.

“If you keep your mouth shut because you have an alliance with them (AIADMK), we will ask why you are having an alliance with a corrupt party,” Seeman asserted.

He also asked Annamalai to announce that his party will not have any alliance with corrupt political parties and that “the corruption of the AIADMK must also be disclosed”.

