NTPC Group companies’ Q2FY21 power generation up 13.3%

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Diversified power major NTPC Group on Thursday reported that its companies recorded a growth of 13.3 per cent in generation during Q2FY21 as compared to the same period last year.

“Group generation in first half of the current financial year from April to September 2020, was 145.87 BU, higher by 0.4 per cent than the same period last year,” the group said in a statement.

“NTPC coal stations have maintained high availability of 94.21 per cent during April to Sept’20 as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence.”

At present, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations along with 25 subsidiaries and JV power plants.

It has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW.

