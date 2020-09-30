NTPC MoU with govt; targets Rs 98,000 cr revenue for FY21

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Country’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd. proposes a revenue of Rs 98,000 crore from operations and 340 BU of electricity generation in the current fiscal.

As part of its ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MOU) with the Ministry of Power for financial year 2020-21, the company is also targeting a capex of Rs 21,000 crore and coal production of 15 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the current fiscal.

The MoU was signed by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) and Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Power and NTPC.

NTPC has delivered exceptional performance in the past years and the ratings on the parameters stands testimony to its performance, a company statement said.

Further, the group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including five GW of renewable energy projects.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, the NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising 24 Coal, seven combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, one Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary and Joint Venture Power Stations.

