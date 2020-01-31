NTPC reports 22 per cent increase in profit

New Delhi, Feb. Feb 7 (IANS) State-run power producer NTPC on Friday reported a 22.60 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 3,197.73 crore for the third quarter of FY20, compared with Rs 2,608.18 crore in the same quarter last year, on the back of higher other income.

However, led by sluggish demand conditions and lower electricity tariff, its revenue from operations fell 0.30 per cent in the October-December quarter to Rs 25,412.39 crore as against Rs 25,491.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 7,593 crore, higher than Rs 6,901.90 crore in the same period of previous year. Consolidated margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points to 29.9 per cent compared with 27.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The country’s largest power generator has a group installed capacity of 58156 MW. For the nine month period of FY20 ending December 31, NTPC generated 191.35 billion Units. Coal-based plants achieved a Plant Load Factor of 67.13 per cent as against National Average of 55.84 per cent.

NTPC share closed 3.3 per cent up at Rs 115.70 a piece on BSE.

