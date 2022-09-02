BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NTPC’s coal production rose 62% in August

NTPC produced 7.36 metric million tonnes of coal in August, as per data available on August 31, thus registering a healthy growth of 62 per cent compared to 4.55 metric million tonnes produced during the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said.

At the same time, NTPC dispatched 7.52 metric million tonnes of coal from its captive mines as on August 31, compared to 5.47 metric million tonnes of coal dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37 per cent.

NTPC has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period, so far and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation, the Power Ministry statement said.

