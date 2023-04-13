ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios

Star NTR Jr. hosted the Vice President of Amazon Studios, James Farrell and few dignitaries from the industry for an intimate dinner at his house in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Some prominent filmmakers including S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram, Shobu Yarlagadda, Mythri Naveen, Sirish Reddy, and Nagavamsi also attended the exclusive dinner.

NTR shared a few pictures from the dinner party. He wrote: “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner.”

The ‘RRR’ actor kept his look simple and classic in a black t-shirt and ash grey pants. As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, fans were quick to point out if this was the beginning of a new project following his global success as Bheem in ‘RRR’.

NTR Jr. is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s NTR 30 in Hyderabad which will release in theatres on April 5, 2024.

20230413-150004

