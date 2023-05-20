ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

NTR Jr is raw, intense and tough in the first look of ‘Devara’

NTR Jr has announced the official title of his film that was previously titled ‘NTR30’: ‘Devara’.

The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look.

Speaking of his look, NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle. With ‘Devara’ which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. ‘Devara’ also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R. Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.

