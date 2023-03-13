On Oscars’ night, actor NTR Jr has literally carried his heart on his sleeve.

The ‘RRR’ star had recently said that he will carry his country India in his heart when he walks the Oscar red carpet.

He not only just did that but also symbolised the love for his country by what he wore on Monday morning at the red carpet of 95th Academy Awards. A black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India — The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from ‘RRR’. A befitting symbolic attire for ‘The Young Tiger’, a moniker popularly used for NTR Jr.

The outfit was custom made for the Global Icon keeping his sentiments in mind. The bandhgala was paired with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Designed to integrate Indian culture and the personality of ‘The Young Tiger’, the black velvet suit was a perfect combination of both.

Speaking further about the tailored piece designer Gaurav Gupta said, “My idea behind creating this exquisite custom-made design for Mr. NTR Jr has been a combination of multiple elements. It is such a big moment for us to have Indian cinema being represented at probably the world’s largest platform – the Oscars. Thus it was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR’s persona while also representing being a true global Indian.”

“And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. ‘The Young Tiger’ is a homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr, who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to ‘RRR’,” Gupta added.

The entire look together was deeply rooted in the Indian culture with a sweet homage to his character Komaram Bheem just like NTR had earlier promised.

