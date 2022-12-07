ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

NTR Jr. raises intrigue with title glimpse in Sai Dharam Tej's 15th movie 'Virupaksha'

Man of masses NTR Jr. has lent his roaring voice to the title glimpse of Sai Dharam Tej’s (SDT) 15th film.

The title of the much-awaited mystical thriller was revealed Wednesday as ‘Virupaksha’. The teaser, released in five languages, has NTR Jr. introducing the world of Virupaksha and SDT’s character in Telugu.

The RRR actor set the tone of the intriguing new film and raises excitement with his distinct and commanding voice.

Sai Dharam Tej had earlier thanked NTR Jr. for doing the voiceover of the ‘Virupaksha’ title glimpse. SDT revealed he has known the superstar for years and had even come to meet him before becoming an actor.

The hashtag #NTRforSDT was also trending on Twitter.

‘Virupaksha’ is directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

Still basking in RRR’s success, NTR Jr. will soon commence the shoot of NTR30 which is helmed by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He also has NTR31 directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel on the cards.

