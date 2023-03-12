Indian star NTR Jr posed with Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser and wished him luck for the 95th Academy Awards, where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film ‘The Whale’.

NTR Jr too will be attending the Oscars as his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the iconic film ‘RRR’ by S.S. Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category.

The Indian star took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Fraser and wrote: “Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir.”

‘The Whale’ is a psychological drama film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot follows a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song competed against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

