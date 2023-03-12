ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

NTR Jr wishes ‘good luck’ to Brendan Fraser for Oscar 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Indian star NTR Jr posed with Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser and wished him luck for the 95th Academy Awards, where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film ‘The Whale’.

NTR Jr too will be attending the Oscars as his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the iconic film ‘RRR’ by S.S. Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category.

The Indian star took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Fraser and wrote: “Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir.”

‘The Whale’ is a psychological drama film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot follows a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song competed against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230312-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada screen idol Dr Rajkumar’s 1977 movie ‘Bhagyavantaru’ set for grand...

    ‘Taarak Mehta’ producer says Sachin Shroff best as Shailesh Lodha’s replacement

    Film from Kerala Govt’s initiative for women directors selected for BIFF

    My mother is my best friend: Esha Deol about Hema Malini...