Star NTR Jr’s look from his upcoming film, which is currently called ‘NTR 30’, will be revealed on the eve of his birthday on May 19.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote: “‘The sea is full of his stories…written in blood #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999’s birthday #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @YuvasudhaArts”

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film’s official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet man of Masses NTR Jr was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of Man of Masses NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

