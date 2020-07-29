Nubia Red Magic 5S with upgraded cooling system launched in China

Beijing, July 29 (IANS) Nubia has launched a new smartphone Red Magic 5S as the successor to the Red Magic 5G in China with an overhauled cooling system called ICE 4.0 that is backed by a centrifugal fan with a speed of up to 15,000rpm.

Nubia Red Magic 5S is priced starting at CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,600) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, CNY 4,399 (Rs 47,000) for the variant with 12GB/256GB and CNY 4,999 (Rs 53,400) for the maxed-out variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone is expected to roll-out globally sometime in September and could launch in India at that time.

The smartphone features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ (1080 x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip clocked at 2.84GHz. It comes with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8MP secondary sensor that has a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2mp macro shooter.

The phone also comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

It runs Android 10-based Red Magic OS with special customisations for gaming. The smartphone has a 4500mAh battery with up to 55W charging via the bundled charger and the USB-C port.

