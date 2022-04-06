INDIASCI-TECH

Nuclear capacity expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

‘In-Principle’ approval has been accorded for five new sites for locating nuclear power plants in future and on progressive completion of the projects under construction and sanctioned, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

“The government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode,” Atomic Energy and Space Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said that there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6,780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021.

There are 10 reactors (Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) 3&4, KKNPP 5&6 – 4×1,000 4,000 MW, five indigenous PHWRs of 700 MW, making 3,500 MW & 500 MW PFBR) which are at various stages of construction and which will add a total capacity of 8,000 MW.

Further in order to produce fuel for all indigenous PHWRs, fuel fabrication capacity is augmented in the facilities available at Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad and the upcoming facilities at Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Kota in order to match with the requirement of existing PHWRs and upcoming PHWRs.

The requirement of uranium for domestic safeguarded nuclear reactors are met by indigenously mined and produced uranium, Singh said. “Moreover, Natural Uranium Ore Concentrate (UOC) is being procured from countries having Inter Governmental Agreement for supply of nuclear fuel. Efforts have been made to procure nuclear fuel from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Canada,” he added.

20220406-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram forms panel to deal with cases of exorbitant charges by...

    Hindustan Syringes to supply 265M syringes to govt for Covid vax

    J&K delimitation commission to share progress with associate members on Dec...

    Kashmir, Ladakh on way to remain connected; Sgr-Leh highway open in...