WORLD

Nuclear incident training exercise kicks off in Houston

NewsWire
0
0

A large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise has kicked off in the Houston area of the south central US’ Texas state, according to a statement from the city’s emergency management office.

Participants of the exercise that began on Monday include military personnel and aircraft, as well as local and state law enforcement, fire, emergency management, and public health agencies. They will conduct operations in personal protective equipment to simulate realistic conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five-day exercise is part of a series of regularly scheduled US government biannual exercises, said the statement, noting that the training exercise will not pose any risk or interference to the public.

Similar trainings have been conducted in various regions across the United States since 2012, according to the statement.

20230502-072202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Houthis launches drone attacks against Saudi Aramco oil facilities

    2 bodies found, 20 missing in Japan landslide

    S.Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of unemployed youth among OECD

    $13 mn WB-funded plan launched to restore heritage buildings damaged by...