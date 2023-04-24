BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nuclear reactor pressure vessel, steam generators sent to India from Russia

Continuing its shipments of reactor components to India, Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom has shipped a reactor pressure vessel and four steam generators.

The reactor pressure vessel and the four steam generators are for the fifth 1,000 MW nuclear power plant being built in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

The equipment has been shipped in a combined way: the products will be delivered to a special berth by road.

After being loaded on barges, the sets of equipment will be transported through waterways to the sea port of Saint Petersburg, and then the cargo will be delivered to India by sea, said Rosatom.

India’s atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

According to an NPCIL official, transportation of components from Russia to Kudankulam was NPCIL’s responsibility.

Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia.

A sizable number of components for the fifth and sixth units are to come from Russia.

20230424-154803

