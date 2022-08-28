The number of government employees involved in corruption cases has witnessed an upward trend during 2021, a government report has revealed.

Similarly, departmental proceedings are also pending against several officers and employees associated with the CBI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day, had described corruption as the biggest problem of the country while making an appeal to end it soon.

According to the report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which was made public recently, 171 corruption cases involving 633 government employees are pending in different departments for sanction of prosecution by the end of 2021.

Of these, a maximum of 65 cases are from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, which involves 325 officers. Similarly, 12 cases, against 67 employees, are from the Central Excise and Customs Department. Apart from this, 30 officers of the Rail Ministry and 19 officers of the Defence Ministry are facing probes in corruption cases.

The CVC’s annual report states that in 2021, eight cases are pending with the Uttar Pradesh government seeking sanction for prosecution against 15 officials. Similarly, five cases involving eight officials are pending in Jammu and Kashmir. While four cases were pending with the Delhi government seeking sanction of prosecution against 36 officials.

Most of these cases are with the CBI, which is considered the country’s most prominent investigating agency. In such a situation, it will be surprising to know that according to the figures, 75 cases of departmental proceedings are going on against the officers and employees of the agency themselves.

Out of these 75 cases, 55 cases were against Group A officers of the CBI, while 20 cases were against Group B and C employees of the agency.

It is worth mentioning that till the end of 2021, out of the 55 cases against Group A officers of CBI, 27 cases are pending for more than four years. Similarly, out of the 20 cases against Group B and C employees, there are nine such, which are pending for more than four years.

The CVC says that all the concerned ministries and departments need to take a speedy decision on the request for sanction of prosecution under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It also says that as per the amended Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the government or any competent authority should deliver its decision within three months.

CVC report further noted that 1,533 posts were vacant in the CBI till the end of 2021 against the total of 7,273 sanctioned posts.

The report has laid emphasis on finding a solution to the problem at the earliest.

The CVC, which holds monthly review meetings with the CBI, advised the agency to dispose of all pending cases within 90 days.

