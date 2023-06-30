INDIA

Number of heat exhaustion injuries during Haj steadily spikes

NewsWire
0
0

The number of heat exhaustion and heatstroke injuries during the Haj pilgrimage this year in a steady spike, Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry has confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the number of injuries on Thursday reached 1,721, which was monitored by heat exhaustion centres in all hospitals in Mecca and the Holy Sites, the Saudi Gazette newspaper reported.

It also said that the cause of the injuries resulted from the pilgrims’ failure to adhere to the instructions issued by the Ministry, including the use of an umbrella throughout the day and drinking sufficient amounts of water and fluids.

Among the ways to prevent heat exhaustion and to avoid the risk of heatstroke, the Ministry called on pilgrims to take care not to exhaust themselves with excessive movement without necessity, as well as not to stand for a long time.

This year’s Haj season is witnessing a significant rise in temperatures.

On Thursday, Mecca recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, while the Holy Site of Mina recorded 44 degrees and each of the two regions recorded a humidity of up to 40 per cent, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced.

2023063031677

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brutal crimes raise concern over Anti-Social Personality Disorder

    Government releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation to states

    Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Big...

    Fawad, Sanam-starrer ‘Barzakh’ to premiere at Series Mania Fest