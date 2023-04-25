WORLD

Number of N.Korean defectors coming to S.Korea reaches 34 in Q1

NewsWire
0
0

The number of North Korean defectors coming to South Korea reached 34 in the first quarter, government data showed on Tuesday.

After escaping the North, five men and 29 women reached the South in the January-March period, bringing the total number of the North’s defectors to 33,916, according to the data from Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

The data compared with 11 people in the previous year and 25 tallied in the fourth quarter of last year, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The number of North Korean defectors coming to the South has sharply dwindled in recent years due largely to Pyongyang’s tight border controls over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of such escapees stayed below 100 for the second straight year in 2022, slightly up from 63 in the previous year.

20230425-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN panel OKs sanctions waiver for Unicef aid project for N.Korea

    Pakistan considers issuing energy bonds for tech up-gradation in industry: official

    AUC chief condemns latest terrorist attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

    Iranian commander warns against ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs