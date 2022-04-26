TOP NEWSWORLD

Number of people living in Australia who were born overseas falls after 20 yrs

NewsWire
0
179

The number of people living in Australia who were born overseas has fallen for the first time in more than 20 years, according to government data published on Tuesday.

The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that in 2021 there were 7.5 million residents who were born overseas, down from 7.7 million in 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

The portion of the total population who were born in another country was 29.1 per cent, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from 2020.

It marks the first decrease in the proportion of the Australian population born overseas since 2000 when the figure was 23 per cent.

“While Australia’s population increased by 45,000 from June 2020 to June 2021, there was a decrease in the overseas-born population,” Jenny Dobak, head of Migration Statistics at the ABS, said.

The decrease reflected reduced overseas migration in and out of Australia, given the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The travel and migration intentions of many people changed due to the pandemic, including those migrating to work or study, said Dobak.

“In the first year of the pandemic there were fewer people born overseas migrating to Australia, as well as fewer people born in Australia departing to live overseas.”

The UK continued to be the biggest source of overseas-born Australians, accounting for 12 per cent of the total number followed by India at 9.4 per cent.

20220426-145403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhuri Dixit’s ‘The Fame Game’ has 11.6 million hours of viewership...

    Explained: What is aphasia that hit Bruce Willis?

    Is eco-anxiety causing you sleepless nights?

    Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 0.5%