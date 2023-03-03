BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Number of startups in S.Korea drops 7.1% in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The number of startups in South Korea fell more than 7 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier amid a sluggish property market, government data showed on Friday.

A total of 1.317 million new companies were set up in the country last year, down 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups.

The ministry attributed the decline largely to tougher rules for the home rental business, falling real estate transactions and low property profits stemming from high interest rates, reports Yonhap news agency.

Also responsible was a global economic slump caused by the so-called three highs — high consumer prices, interest rates and exchange rates, it added.

The number of newly established real estate firms tumbled 35.2 percent from a year earlier to 206,000 last year.

A total of 67,000 construction companies were newly established last year, down 5.9 percent from the previous year, in the wake of less government spending on infrastructure and rising material costs.

The number of new manufacturing firms sank 13.3 percent on-year to 42,000, with that of new hospitality businesses also decreasing 3 percent to 156,000.

Yet, the number of newly established retailers and wholesalers went up 7.3 percent on-year to 456,000 thanks to more contactless spending and e-commerce.

The data also showed the proportion of technology-based startups came to an all-time high of 17.4 per cent of last year’s total, according to the data.

20230303-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multiple rates, applications make GST more complicated, Revenue Dept pushed to...

    CDSL becomes 1st depository with 6 Cr active demat accounts

    WeWork India raises Rs 550 cr from BPEA Credit

    Absence of full-time CMD, directors affects public sector non-life insurers