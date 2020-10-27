Number of vehicle thefts in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a number of recent personal vehicle thefts in Oakville. Car thieves are targeting particular makes and models ranging from 2017 – 2020 Lexus vehicles including models RX350 and GX460, to Toyota Highlander and Land Rover Range Rover models. The targeted vehicles were removed from residential driveways between the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:00 am, police said.

Similar thefts are occurring throughout the GTA. These vehicles are in high demand overseas and often shipped to North Africa, Asia and Europe. These vehicles typically have no tracking capability from the manufacturer or dealership, making recovery difficult once the vehicle is stolen.

The majority of the thefts are committed utilizing a signal relay device. It appears that the technology used may be accessing the signal transmitted by the vehicle’s key fobs. Once inside the vehicle, the suspects are able to start the vehicle and drive away within minutes of their arrival at the residence, police added.

A review of available security video shows suspects approaching the residences on foot, and then utilizing a device to defeat the vehicles’ security systems.

Halton police is encouraging residents to implement the following vehicle theft prevention tips:

Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways

If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal

Lock the data port using a simple device that can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where thieves gain access to reprogram the vehicle’s keys

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Never leave spare keys outside of your residence

When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use

Anyone with questions or information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278.