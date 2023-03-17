There are many potentials and possibilities to expand the relationship and cooperation between India and Japan, Japan’s Deputy Consul General, Chennai, Kenji Miyata, said on Friday.

“We’ve had active discussions, where lots of issues were discussed and there were many good analyses, ideas, and suggestions. Also, we have difficulties and challenges as well. But I realized that there are many potentials and possibilities to expand our cooperation,” he said while speaking at the Indo-Japan International Conference organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research here.

He said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be visiting India this month to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan in May.

20230317-184203