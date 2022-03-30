INDIA

Nun rape case: Prosecution, victim to file separate appeals against Bishop Franco’s acquittal

NewsWire
0
10

The prosecution and victim in the nun rape case will file separate appeal petitions in the Kerala High Court against the acquittal of Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal by a lower court in January.

On Wednesday, the state home department asked the advocate general to do the needful for filing the appeal.

According to a source, the victim nun will also be filing an appeal petition shortly.

On January 14, the Kottayam Additional district court judge G.Gopakumar gave a clean chit to Franco. Later, the special prosecutor in the case Jithesh Babu said that the acquittal would be challenged.

The deadline for filing the appeal is 90 days from the date of the lower court verdict.

Incidentally, soon after the lower court’s verdict, the former Kottayam SP of Police Harisankar who oversaw the probe said he was confident that the verdict would be against the accused and never thought they will lose the case.

The trial in the case extended over 105 days with 39 witnesses being examined and 122 documents produced before the court.

While serving as Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, Franco was accused of raping a nun, who belonged to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

During his visits between 2014 and 2016 to Kerala, he was accused of raping the 43-year old nun on 13 occasions. Later, he was removed from the charge of the Jalandhar diocese.

A complaint was filed against him in June 2018 in Kerala and Mulakkal was arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges.

He secured bail on October 16, 2018.

The charge sheet named 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and 22 nuns.

Of the 83 witnesses, 39 were called and they were heard.

Franco had approached the Kerala High Court and also the Supreme Court to quash the FIR against him, but both the courts failed to do so and the trial began.

20220330-152037

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India successfully flight tests indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile

    BHU researchers claim key finding in Zika virus treatment

    ‘The Serpent’ and ‘the coconut tree’: How Sobhraj was nabbed

    India’s ‘Doctor On Wheels’ movement to treat Covid-19 patients now reaches...