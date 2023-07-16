INDIA

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, says ‘Time to go early to bed’

Actress singer Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, has concluded the shooting of the Pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Ravi Teja.

Nupur took to Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself relaxing after the hectic shoot and wrote: “And it’s a wrap for me!!#TNRon2othOct. Time to go early to bed.. with happiness and peace.”

The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ was unveiled very recently. The film will be hitting the big screen on October 20.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a courageous thief of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.The film also stars Gayathri Bharadwaj as the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja.

