HEALTHINDIA

Nurses at Hyderabad’s NIMS go on flash strike

NewsWire
0
0

Nurses at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) went on a flash strike to protest against the alleged harassment by the incharge director.

Alleging that the official is harassing them by assigning them additional duties, nurses boycotted their duties, affecting the healthcare services since Monday night.

They sat on protest in the hospital premises, demanding that the hospital authorities address their demands. The nurses alleged that they were subjected to heavy workload with the incharge director assigning them additional duties.

The flash strike by nurses affected healthcare services. Both inpatient and outpatient services were hit by the boycott of duties.

As a result of the strike by the nurses, the doctors had to postpone surgeries.

The hospital administration was trying to hold talks with striking nurses on their demands.

20230321-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4th round of sero-survey begins in 3 Telangana districts

    India records 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths

    Karnataka logs in 2,792 new Covid cases

    Antibody therapies, vax blunted by all three Omicron subvariants: Study