Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan revealed he is concerned about his future due to his fractured index finger not healed completely despite undergoing surgery for the same.

Nurul was appointed as skipper of the Bangladesh T20I side on the tour of Zimbabwe in 2022. But he injured his finger during the second T20I at Harare and was ruled out of that tour as well as from the Asia Cup in the UAE.

He went under the knife in Singapore to recover from the injury, where a closed reduction and pinning procedure was performed by hand surgeon Dr Anthony Foo at the Raffles Hospital.

Nurul was back in action from the T20I tri-series in New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup and continued to play thereafter for Bangladesh. But with his finger still causing him pain, it took a real toll on Nurul during the second Test against India at Dhaka where he had to take suppository to play the match.

“As far as the state of injured finger is concerned, I have taken an injection after the last match (second Test against India) and that injection was a pain reliever. After that injection it (injured finger) is still numb and if stays this way it is ok but after the reaction of the injection gets over the pain might increase.”

“I played the Test series with suppository because there was huge pain and I was unable to do anything. Whenever the ball hit my left hand it was giving some kind of a shock so I was taking even the left side ball with my right hand. Let’s see I have had the injection and it is expected to have a reaction for couple of months and it (my finger) might get better,” Nurul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Nurul also remarked if he did the right thing by going for the surgery and added he is now living on a prayer that his finger gets healed soon. “At the moment there is nothing I can do and there is no option for me. I am not sure whether doing the surgery was wrong or bad. Now I might be feeling that if I hadn’t done the surgery it would have been good. On the other hand it could have got worse if I did not do the surgery.”

The medical officer of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also said that the recent pain-reliever injection was given as per the surgeon’s instruction and are hoping the best happens for Nurul.

“We had a routine check and as per the suggestion of the surgeon we had given him an injection. We are not sure whether he will need further injection or not because we will update the surgeon about his development and he (surgeon) will decide the next course of action.”

