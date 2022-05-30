As the Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ nears release, the actress along with her co-actor in the film Anud Singh, travelled to Jaipur to promote the film in the Pink City.

The cast visited Miraj Cinema where they showcased the trailer of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and interacted with the media about the film and how the message of the film is one that needs to reach every corner of the country.

Keeping with the film’s tagline ‘Ek Womaniya Sab Pe Bhaari’, the film’s lead actors also attended a special event where close to 6,000 women came together to create a record of performing the traditional Rajasthani dance ‘Ghoomar’ together. The duo joined the women and grooved to the title track of the film.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living, despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large an important lesson. The film promises to tickle funny bones and open the mind to a new way of thinking.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

The film, a Zee Studios release, will debut in theatres on June 10.

