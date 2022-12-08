ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt begins ‘Chhorii 2’ with cuts and bruises

NewsWire
0
1

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy with the shoot of her horror film ‘Chhorii 2’, shared the progress of the shoot and updated her followers about the same through her social media on Thursday.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the film in which she can be seen showing her wounds. She wrote on the picture, “And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2”

Reacting to it, her director Vishal Furia responded while sharing it on his social media. He wrote, “Wounds of Bravery for this Bigger Adventure. This is why we love you. (heart emojis) #Chhorii2”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt has an interesting line up of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, in which she again plays a solo lead.

20221208-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gursimran Khamba: Had to beg restaurants to give us space to...

    Hridaynath Mangeshkar: ‘Lata didi didn’t get anything easy but only through...

    Amitabh Bachchan hints at new beginnings

    ‘Godfather’ team’s blunder causes social media chaos