It’s a working Christmas for Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as she is busy with the shoot of her film “Chhorii 2”. The film’s team kick-started the shoot for the sequel to the 2021 horror film “Chhorii” a few weeks ago.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Nushrratt shared a picture of a clapping board and wrote “A scary Christmas for us!”.

The actress earlier received a lot of positive response for “Chhorii” in which she played the role of Meenal, a pregnant woman who starts experiencing paranormal activities.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, she has an interesting lineup of films like “Selfiee” alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, and “Akelli”, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

