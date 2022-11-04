ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts preps for ‘Chhorii 2’

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha has kick-started the preparation for the next “Chhorii 2”.

Taking to social media, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself reading the script of “Chhorii 2”. She shared a picture of her laptop and one can see her kitten Noah hiding behind it too.

She writes: “Noah is scared too ??”

“Chhorii” is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana.

A remake of the Marathi-language film “Lapachhapi” (2017), the film features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Her latest release is “Ram Setu” starring Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, she has an interesting lineup of films like “Selfiee” alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

