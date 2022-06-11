Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, whose film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ released recently, is extremely content with the kind of work that’s coming her way.

Nushrratt, who started her career with bold and glamorous roles in films like Dibakar Banerjee’s highly experimental anthology drama ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ changed gears and took more defining roles in the films.

Speaking about it, Nushrratt said, “At the time of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, my aunt would say, ‘Agli baar tu kuch aisi picture kyun nahi karti jahan par tu actually kuch kar rahi ho’. Then, when films like ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Chhorii’ or a web project like ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ happened, I started feeling satisfied as an actor. Personally, as an actor, I am extremely happy with the kind of space I have created for myself.”

Adding onto it, she further mentioned, “If you are considered for a movie, but things don’t work out, then it’s fine, but what hurts the most is when you are not even considered for a particular project. In that phase, your mind can either drown you or lead you.”

“I chose the latter by focusing on my work and celebrating the work that came my way. Personally, I would like to balance out my choices. However, post Chhorii there has been an influx of female-oriented scripts coming my way. Filmmakers tell me that when I started out, they could not imagine me beyond my glam avatar, but that has changed now”, she concluded.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in ‘Selfiee’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Ram Setu’ opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Chhorii 2’. She will also be seen opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas, in an upcoming yet-to-be-untitled pan-India film.

