ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Chhorii 2’ shoot concludes

NewsWire
0
0

The shooting for the sequel of the 2021 horror film ‘Chhorii’ starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead has been wrapped up.

The makers of the film have provided an exclusive sneak peak of the new instalment in the franchise.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal. Actress Soha Ali Khan, joins the cast.

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 ‘Chhorii’, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

‘Chhorii 2’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

20230208-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur likely to get into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes as...

    Balakrishna’s talk show sets new OTT record

    OTT platforms will spur better content, bigger budgets, says maker of...

    Shweta Gulati is all set for ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’