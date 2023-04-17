ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’

The upcoming action film ‘Chatrapathi’ will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda’s Hindi film debut.

Talking about the role in ‘Chatrapathi’, the actress said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer with the same title. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023.

