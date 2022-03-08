ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest Insta post recounts her journey of self-discovery

By NewsWire
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared her thoughts on discovering herself on a journey called life as the actress put up a video celebrating her joy and freedom in the beauty of traditional temples in the background.

Taking to her Instagram, Nushrratt wrote a beautiful note along with a picture as she wished everyone a ‘Happy Women’s Day’. She wrote in the caption, “Found myself somewhere along this journey of ups & downs. I know who I am, who I aspire to be.”

She further added in the caption, “More importantly, I know who I am not who I can never be. And just like that, having that clarity gives me so much peace…and so much joy, just being Me! I celebrate me! Hope You find You and celebrate You! Happy Women’s Day! (sic).”

On the work front, she has been confirmed for the sequel ‘Chhorii 2’ as the lead. In addition, Nushrratt will be seen in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’.

