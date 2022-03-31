ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt on shooting for ‘Selfiee’: Gonna be one mad fun ride

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha now has started the shoot for ‘Selfiee’ in Bhopal on Thursday.

Speaking about kickstarting the shoot, Nushrratt said, “I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!”

‘Selfiee’ is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.

On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, “Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride!”

Adding to it, she said, “I’m also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I’ve enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee.”

On the work front, Nushrratt currently has 5 films in her kitty, namely – ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Selfiee’.

20220331-153204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for Covid vaccine

    Shubhangi Atre: I’m bored and done with the pandemic

    Sehwag, Manoj Bajpayee join celebs mourning Sidharth’s death (Ld)

    Aneri Vajani roped in for key role in ‘Anupamaa’